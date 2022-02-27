Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 1,024.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,640 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,197 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.24% of First Merchants worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 18.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 89,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 74.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 134,674 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 266.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 31,093 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.15. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,504. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

