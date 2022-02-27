Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $144.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.57 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

