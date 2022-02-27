Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126,059 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.14% of Portland General Electric worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of POR opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

