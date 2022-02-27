Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.08% of Medpace worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $153.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.99. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $64,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.10, for a total value of $2,569,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,428 shares of company stock valued at $62,577,511 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

