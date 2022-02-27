Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Holdings in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,089 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.05% of Shift Technologies worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 390,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 427.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 472,227 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth $185,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the third quarter worth $69,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

