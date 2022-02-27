Two Sigma Investments LP Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.11% of Twist Bioscience worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 69.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,106,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $22,001,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,787,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 18.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,011,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,829,000 after buying an additional 157,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $13,389,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $154,774.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $67,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,420. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.38. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $151.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

