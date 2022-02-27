Two Sigma Investments LP Has $5.84 Million Stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176,964 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.46% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 51,704.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 99.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

CCO opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.45.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

