Two Sigma Investments LP Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,028,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.09% of Quotient Technology worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QUOT opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $146.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. Equities analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

QUOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

