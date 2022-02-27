Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $5.75 Million in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.17% of California Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in California Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 176,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after buying an additional 14,749 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in California Resources by 572.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after buying an additional 915,598 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in California Resources by 632.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in California Resources by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,178,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,249 shares of company stock worth $30,905,875 over the last ninety days.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

