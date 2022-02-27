Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,501 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.67% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 93.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter.

SVXY opened at $52.58 on Friday. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.58.

