Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $6.05 Million Investment in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 455,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.39% of PureCycle Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1,011.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 867,837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCT shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

