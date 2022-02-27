Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 191,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.21% of Relay Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $43.58.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $481,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 23,549 shares of company stock worth $499,865 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

