Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 67,439 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 148.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.24% of Vericel worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,881 shares of company stock worth $832,727. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vericel stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,922.00 and a beta of 1.97. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Profile (Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.