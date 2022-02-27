Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 955,689 Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 955,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.89% of Vinco Ventures as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter worth $641,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

BBIG stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

In other news, Director Phillip Anthony Mcfillin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

