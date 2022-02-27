Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.27% of Centerra Gold worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $548,000. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CGAU opened at $9.31 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGAU shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

