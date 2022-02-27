Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,380 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.12% of Viking Therapeutics worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VKTX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

