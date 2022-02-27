Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104,635 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Bausch Health Companies worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

