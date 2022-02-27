Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 1,546,738 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,548,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,546,738 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 57,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

