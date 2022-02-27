Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 21,479 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,479 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.49% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,420,000 after purchasing an additional 173,671 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,846,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000,000 after purchasing an additional 40,828 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 964,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,209,000 after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT opened at $46.48 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

