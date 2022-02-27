Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,901,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 372,525 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.04% of Verastem worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verastem alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,868 shares of company stock worth $76,921. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. Verastem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $4.94.

Verastem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.