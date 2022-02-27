U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

USPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

USPH stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.66. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

