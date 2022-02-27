U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SLCA traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. 6,898,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 3.21. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLCA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

