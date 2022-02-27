Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.43% of Uber Technologies worth $376,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
