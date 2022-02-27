UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,166,720 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166,720 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.5% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.69% of AbbVie worth $1,319,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $149.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.98 and a 200-day moving average of $122.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $150.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

