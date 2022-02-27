UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,834,683 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834,683 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.6% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.67% of PepsiCo worth $1,387,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,126 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in PepsiCo by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,161 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PepsiCo by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after purchasing an additional 984,383 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.38 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $232.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.