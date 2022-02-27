UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 192,823 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,823 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.20% of Intuitive Surgical worth $714,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $293.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

