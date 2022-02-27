UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 203,941 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.2% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Tesla worth $2,857,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $935.68.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $809.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $813.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $966.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $920.49. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock worth $1,770,791,772. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.