UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 348,533 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,636,842 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,533 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of salesforce.com worth $1,528,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,959 shares of company stock valued at $41,240,700. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $208.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.66. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $204.97 billion, a PE ratio of 114.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.19.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

