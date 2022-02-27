UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,932,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,270 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $610,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.42. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.36.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,634 shares of company stock worth $58,003,916 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

