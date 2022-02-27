UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,769 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.67% of Booking worth $654,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Booking by 2.9% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,281.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,446.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,376.06. The stock has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,053.57 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,725.19.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

