UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,530,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 854,744 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of Abbott Laboratories worth $1,007,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Shares of ABT opened at $122.41 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $215.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,463,946. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

