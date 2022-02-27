UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887,391 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.48% of Citigroup worth $685,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after buying an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 2,892,363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after buying an additional 2,739,209 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $94,962,008,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,748,000 after buying an additional 1,277,546 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C opened at $61.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.26.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

