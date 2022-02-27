UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,265,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,224,240 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.69% of Infosys worth $651,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 8.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE:INFY opened at $22.84 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.