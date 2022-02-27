UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.24 Billion Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,401,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 719,662 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.5% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.31% of Alibaba Group worth $1,243,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $100.02 and a 52 week high of $245.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.71 and a 200-day moving average of $143.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.28.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

