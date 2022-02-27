UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.30 Billion Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 467,894 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Adobe worth $2,302,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Adobe by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

Shares of ADBE opened at $465.54 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.81 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $515.03 and its 200-day moving average is $595.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $219.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.