UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $604.35 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56,532 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of Linde worth $604,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.76.

NYSE LIN opened at $297.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.04.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

