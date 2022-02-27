UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $623.55 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,926,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,381 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.71% of Gilead Sciences worth $623,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,608,304 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6,600.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,286,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,150,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD opened at $61.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average of $68.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

