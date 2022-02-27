UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $940.39 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,262,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 581,192 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.49% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $940,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 284,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 37,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,326,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $54.11 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $222.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

