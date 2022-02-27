UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,089 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.37% of Chevron worth $721,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,365 shares of company stock worth $87,600,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $140.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.42.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

