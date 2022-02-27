UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,904,908 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1,317.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.67% of Snowflake worth $619,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Snowflake by 66.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total transaction of $4,132,405.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,788,799 shares of company stock worth $616,684,106 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.98.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $269.42 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.79 and its 200 day moving average is $318.62. The company has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

