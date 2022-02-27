UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 444,777 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,045,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,777 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of NIKE worth $878,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after acquiring an additional 418,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,266,403,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,838,000 after acquiring an additional 296,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NKE stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.81 and a 200-day moving average of $159.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

