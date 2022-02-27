UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 457,513 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,728,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 457,513 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.42% of Pfizer worth $1,020,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $2,521,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 105.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 731,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after buying an additional 375,173 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 206,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,018,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 126,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $267.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

