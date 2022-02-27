UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,137 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Prologis worth $886,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $148.45 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

