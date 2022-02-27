UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,373,046 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,657,607 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,373,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.64% of Applied Materials worth $728,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 371.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,466 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 91.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

