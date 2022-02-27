UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 42,439 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,227,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42,439 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Accenture worth $1,032,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock opened at $322.51 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $244.44 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.16. The stock has a market cap of $203.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

