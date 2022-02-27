UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 50,907 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,814,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,907 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.64% of Intuit worth $978,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 62.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 48.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 93.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 104.2% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,413,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.10.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $487.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $560.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.93. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

