UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,506,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,747 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.47% of Eli Lilly and worth $1,041,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $250.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $238.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.75. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.84%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock valued at $56,974,872. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

