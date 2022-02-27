UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.70% of Establishment Labs worth $29,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 123,628.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 61,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $390,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $2,553,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

ESTA opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $88.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 1.24.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Establishment Labs Profile (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.