UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of Fidelity National Financial worth $29,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 25.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

