UBS Group AG Buys 35,271 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,814 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,271 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.27% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $28,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after buying an additional 389,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after buying an additional 360,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $35,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after buying an additional 258,679 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 in the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $103.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.76 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

